Guwahati: Assam police has arrested eight persons including six engineers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and a retired ACS officer for the alleged irregularities in the execution of de-siltation work in the city.

The arrests were made by Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Friday evening.

Besides the government officials, the director of a private firm that was engaged in hiring vehicles and machinery for the de-siltation of channels and drains from April 2 to May 26 was arrested.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell registered a case over the matter following an inquiry conducted by it.



The arrested Assam Civil Service officer was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) when the alleged anomalies took place, police said.



The private firm allegedly submitted bills for crores of rupees with forged weighbridge slips and withdrew government funds, they said.



The firm also allegedly submitted bills to GMC showing the supply of vehicles and machinery at an inflated rate.



The staff of GMC allegedly criminally conspired with the firm, and did not implement de-siltation works as per terms and conditions laid down in the tender documents, police said.