The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Assam has ordered the shopping malls in the city to “stop collecting parking fees” from customers.

The order was passed by commissioner of GMC – Devasish Sharma.

“I, Sri Devasish Sharma, ACS, Commissioner, GMC hereby direct all owners of such shopping malls and business establishments to stop collecting parking fees from their customers in the name of valet parking,” the order read.

The order came into effect from May 11.

The order also stated that collection of parking fees by shopping malls in Guwahati from customers “has caused a great deal of public resentment as well as grievances”.

“Numerous public complaints have been received against some shopping malls and other business establishments in Guwahati Municipal Corporation area regarding collection of parking fees from their customers in the name of valet parking,” the GMC order further stated.

It added: “During field visits by GMC officials it has been observed that the staff of the concerned malls are collecting parking fees from the customers in the name of valet parking.”