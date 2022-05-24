Guwahati: Five people were killed while two others were seriously injured after a speeding truck trampled over them at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday.

The incident took place on NH 15 near Sipajhar police station when they were out for their morning walk.

While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital in Guwahati.

Two injured persons were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Three of the victims have been identified as Jintumani Ahmed, Indadul Haque and Jaymati Barua, 75.

The driver and handyman of the truck (no AS-11-BC–1555) fled the spot after the accident.

A case has been registered and police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.