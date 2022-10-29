Agartala: Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman has demanded immediate arrested of a Tripura Minister’s son who was allegedly involved in a gangrape.

Sudip Roy Barman speaking to the media said that the BJP minister Bhagaban Chandra Das’s son is fully involved in the gang rape reported in Kumarghat.

He alleged that the incident took place at his (minister’s son’s) flat and there are even witnesses to this.

He further accused the police of trying to cover up the incident.

Barman also claimed that the police admitted the incident only after Congress had put pressure on the issue.

Lashing out at the government, he said that the accused is not being arrested because of pressure from the ruling party.

However, Das himself responding to the allegations denied it claiming that it was just a campaign from the opposition.

He said that the police are investigating the matter and everything will come to light once the investigation is done.