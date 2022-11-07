KOHIMA: Two from Nagaland, one from Assam and one from Manipur were declared as the “strongest men” in the Northeast region of India.

In the 95+ kg category, Tsuknungakum from Nagaland won the Northeast Strongman India title.

On the other hand, in the same category, Siddharth Saikia and Mukti Shyam from Assam were announced as first and second runners-up respectively.

Another Nagaland man, Vici Bu was declared as the strongest man in the Northeast in the 75 kg category.

Two other men from Nagaland – Imsunungkum and Manyang Sashi – were announced as first and second runners-up in the same category.

In the 60kg category, Rahul Teran from Assam was adjudged as the strongman in Northeast India.

Sumon Chetry and Gautam Teron, also from Assam, were announced as the first and second runners-up in the 60 kg category.

Vikas Vsham from Manipur emerged as the strongest man in the Northeast in the 90 kg category.

In the same category, Lakhindra from Assam and Petevituo Livi from Nagaland were declared as first and second runners-up respectively.

Meanwhile, among the women, Tamhidi from Assam was declared as the strongest woman in the Northeast in the 65+ kg category.

In the 65 kg category, Binita Borah was adjudged as the strongest woman in the Northeast.

The first edition of the Northeast Strongman India was held at Dimapur in Nagaland on November 5.