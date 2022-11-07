DIMAPUR: Nagaland is among the four Indian states to be selected to share the best practices being followed on the sub-state indicator framework for sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The other three states are Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

According to an official report on Sunday, the selection was made at the national workshop on developing/reviewing sub-national level monitoring framework for SDGs, organised by the union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) at the Scope Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 31.

The SDG coordination centre team of Nagaland planning and coordination department led by OSD (planning) and SDG nodal officer Nayantara Sasikumar represented the state in the national workshop.

Sasikumar presented the best practices followed in developing the sub-state indicator framework in Nagaland.

He also highlighted data-related issues and challenges in Nagaland.

The agenda of the workshop was to review the status of the development of state and district indicator frameworks for monitoring SDGs at sub-national levels and to orient the states/UTs for evolving monitoring mechanisms.

Officials from MoSPI, line ministries, UNDP, and official representatives from all states/UTs participated in the national workshop.