AGARTALA: Tripura police has arrested eight persons for allegedly brutally killing a woman on the suspicion of performing witchcraft.

The eight arrested persons allegedly killed the woman at Behalabari under Khowai district of Tripura.

Tripura police sources said that the incident took place late on Thursday (April 06) evening at Lengtibari – a rural hamlet – situated in Behalabari under Khowai district.

“We had information that a group of people had kidnapped a woman and probably killed her,” a Tripura official said.

The official added: “Based on that information we collected inputs and started searching for the woman but were unable to recover her.”

“Based on sources we have detained some youths of the village and during preliminary interrogation they have revealed that they have killed the woman,” the Tripura official stated.

“We have recovered the body which was buried in an abandoned toiled,” the official said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaushalya Ghatual (45).

Meanwhile, the arrested accused persons have been identified as: Charitra Kanda (40), Mithun Kanda (18), Akash Kanda (18), Kajal Kanda (65), Sanjit Kanda (20), Bimal Kanda (19), Ajit Kand (25) and Chandan Tanti (35).

“We have registered a case against all of them and started investigating the matter,” the Tripura police said.