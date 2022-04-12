Guwahati: An Adivasi couple was allegedly murdered in Assam’s Baksa district on suspicions of practicing sorcery.

Police said the couple identified as Sukra Kasua and his wife Balamadina Tirkey was killed by Suraj Ekka at the Doomni tea estate in Baksa district.

Ekka, who suspected Sukra Kasua and his wife Balamadina Tirkey of practicing sorcery, allegedly barged into their house and beat them to death.

Ekka allegedly blamed the couple for the ailments of his wife, who has been unwell for the past few months and didn’t recover despite treatments.

Based on a complaint filed by the couple’s daughter, police have arrested Ekka, who during interrogation confessed to committing the murders.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is on, said a police official.