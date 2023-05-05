GUWAHATI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep satisfaction as the Northeast India is poised to realize a route to the international trade sea routes with the beginning of cargo operations between Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata and the Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The ship – MV-ITT LION (V-273) – was flagged off earlier on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

Also read: Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal attends Uddipan award ceremony in Dibrugarh

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today, we mark the beginning of a new route between India and Myanmar which has been specifically aimed at providing alternate access to international sea routes for the landlocked northeastern India.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is a true reflection of what ‘Act East’ policy can and has achieved.

It is under Modi’s stewardship, India could realize this immensely important development and thus beginning a new age of transportation for the Northeast aimed at its transformational change.

“The flagged off ship is not just sailing a new route but also carrying hopes and aspirations of a new India; especially for the people of Northeast India,” Sonowal added.

Also read: Centre to explore Northeast’s waterways potential: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Sittwe port has been built under a grant assistance from the Government of India as part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP).

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) – as a project development consultant – successfully completed the work of the port and IWT components the work.

MV-ITT LION (V-273) carrying 20,000 bags containing 1,000 metric tonnes of cement will be received at the Sittwe Port on May 9 next

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Once operationalized, the Sittwe port will act as a harbinger of transportation for this region of South Asia, enabling multi modal transit connectivity with the South East Asia.

Also read: Assam: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal hands over appointment letters to 200 youths in Guwahati

“Given the immense potential of this region, this port is likely to unlock huge potential of growth and efficient transportation between the two regions for a transformational rise of prosperity and economic development.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given utmost importance to the speedy implementation of this project so that the economic potential of the Northeast could be fully realized,” Sonowal added.

Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a Multimodal Transit Transport Facility on Kaladan river connecting the Sittwe port in Myanmar with the state of Mizoram in India.

Also read: Assam: All in BJP committed to serve the nation, says union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh

The port connects to Paletwa in Myanmar through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram through a road component.

Once fully operationalized, KMTTP will provide alternate connectivity from eastern coast of India to the north-eastern states through the Sittwe port.

The Port will open up new opportunities for India’s Northeast as it will be able to use an alternate and more feasible route for trade and transit and also, for Myanmar, particularly the Rakhine State, will further enhance trade and commerce between the two countries and the wider region.

Also read: Sarbananda Sonowal asks all Ports to prepare master plan to become Mega Ports by 2047