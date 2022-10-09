DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal paid a visit to the iconic Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi College as part of the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebration in the college on Sunday.

During the visit, the Union Minister reminiscence the nostalgic past of his student life while interacting with students on various topics including academics, sports and cultural subjects.

While interacting with the students, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed his desire to contribute meaningfully in order to build a new gymnasium along with the upgradation of the playground of the college.

Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised on the role of physical fitness and good health while pursuing goals in academics and professional fields for excellent results.

Sonowal also said how his days spent in the alma mater have always played a pivotal role in his life as it has been shaping the lives of students in the region during all these glorifying years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Today, we have to brace ourselves for tough competition in every aspect of life. We must upgrade ourselves in every way possible so that our students are enabled to fare at par with the students from the other parts of the country & the world.”

He added, “We must strive towards enabling our capabilities to become independent during the Amrit Kaal. Building on the glorious history of this institution, we must work hard to sustain & improve upon its stature in the years to come. I request our respected teachers to draw up a vision for our beloved Kanoi College for next 50 years as how it can keep contributing, building, enabling communities & enriching human lives for better ecology & sustainable development in the region.”

Highlighting the role of a healthy life, Sarbananda Sonowal further said, “Nature is the reflection of the God. We must learn to respect nature & must adapt a lifestyle that embraces nature. If we love the nature, then it will love us back.”

“To maintain a cordial relationship, we can take recourse in our rich heritage of Ayurveda that has taught how this bonhomie with nature has helped enrich human lives for centuries. As the whole of India celebrates Ayurveda Day on October 23, I urge you all to join this ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ campaign and practise yoga & meditation for at least one hour daily in order to become independent of sedentary lifestyle & earn a healthy way of life”, the Sonowal added.