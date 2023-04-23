GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, on Sunday (April 23), visited the Palyul Dechen Gawelling monastery at Sribadam.

Sribadam is a picturesque forest village situated at an altitude of about 7000 feet, famous for the meditation and healing centre set in the monastery.

It is located 106 km from Gangtok in West Sikkim.

CM PS Tamang-Golay, at the Palyul Dechen Gawelling monastery, “offered prayers on behalf of the people of Sikkim”.

“It was a blessed experience to be in the company of HE Palyul Lhatul Rinpoche alongside the respected Khempos and members of Sangha, the compassionate torch bearers of dharma, and emissaries of spirituality and inner balance,” said Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay.

Earlier on April 20, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met the Dalai Lama in New Delhi.

Tamang also “extended an invitation to him (Dalai Lama) to come to Sikkim in the coming month of October”.

“He (Dalai Lama) gladly accepted our invitation,” informed Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

It may be mentioned here that Sikkim CM PS Tamang, recently, extended his support for Tibetan spiritual leader –Dalai Lama – over the “suck my tongue” row.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang had said that a “rhetoric to malign His (Dalai Lama) image” is being spread.

The Sikkim chief minister further said that “entire Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with HH the 14th Dalai Lama and sincerely appeal to everyone to uphold his values and refrain from spreading rhetoric to malign His image”.

It may be mentioned here that a major controversy erupted after a video showing the Dalai Lama asking a minor boy to ‘suck’ his tongue went viral in the social media.