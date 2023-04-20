GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, on Thursday (April 20), met Dalai Lama in New Delhi.

“We are highly delighted and glorified to meet His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in New Delhi today,” said Sikkim CM PS Tamang.

The Sikkim CM added: “He blessed us and all the people of the state with his kind words of wisdom and divine teachings.”

Tamang also “extended an invitation to him (Dalai Lama) to come to Sikkim in the coming month of October”.

“He (Dalai Lama) gladly accepted our invitation,” informed Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Sikkim I would like to express my deepest gratitude to him and ever remain indebted for his kind concerns and benevolent gestures.”

It may be mentioned here that Sikkim CM PS Tamang, recently, extended his support for Tibetan spiritual leader –Dalai Lama – over the “suck my tongue” row.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang had said that a “rhetoric to malign His (Dalai Lama) image” is being spread.

The Sikkim chief minister further said that “entire Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with HH the 14th Dalai Lama and sincerely appeal to everyone to uphold his values and refrain from spreading rhetoric to malign His image”.

It may be mentioned here that a major controversy erupted after a video showing the Dalai Lama asking a minor boy to ‘suck’ his tongue went viral in the social media.