GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, has extended his support for Tibetan spiritual leader –Dalai Lama – over the “suck my tongue” row.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang said that the “rhetoric to malign His (Dalai Lama) image” is being spread.

” It is disheartening to witness baseless accusations leveled against HH the 14th Dalai Lama, a global spiritual figure and a messenger of peace,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

“His message of compassion, love, and peace resonates throughout the world and is ever so applicable in current times,” the Sikkim CM added.

The Sikkim chief minister further said that “entire Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with HH the 14th Dalai Lama and sincerely appeal to everyone to uphold his values and refrain from spreading rhetoric to malign His image”.

It may be mentioned here that a major controversy erupted after a video showing the Dalai Lama asking a minor boy to ‘suck’ his tongue went viral in the social media.

However, hundreds of Tibetans have come out in support of the Dalai Lama saying: “It’s not what it sounds like”.

In the video, the boy is seen asking the Dalai Lama for a hug, following which the leader blessed him, asked him to kiss him and stuck out his tongue saying, “Suck my tongue”.

People across the world have blamed the Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual leader of behaving inappropriately.