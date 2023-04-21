GANGTOK: The Himalayan state of Sikkim has been rocked by one more rape case.

After “rape and murder” of an 11-year-old girl, an elderly woman – aged 90 – was allegedly raped by her neighbour in West Sikkim.

The accused has been identified as Chengda Bhutia.

Bhutia allegedly raped the 90-year-old bedridden woman at her home.

The accused – Chengda Bhutia – is now stated to be on the run.

The incident allegedly took place in West Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim police has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A lookout for the accused and a manhunt to nab him have been launched by the Sikkim police.

Also read: Sikkim BJP bats for Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in state

The Sikkim state commission for women has condemned the alleged rape of the 90-year-old woman.

The commission has asked the Sikkim police to fast track the investigation process and arrest the accused.

Sikkim was recently rocked by the alleged rape and murder of an eleven-year-old girl.

Pritam Sharma – the accused – was arrested by the Sikkim police for allegedly raping and killing the 11-year-old girl.

The body of the victim minor girl was recovered on April 14, three days after she was reported to be missing.

The accused had allegedly raped and murdered the 11-year-old girl at a forest in Sikkim.

The accused had allegedly offered the victim a lift by his car while she was returning home from school.

Later, he stopped at a fuel station to refill his car tank, where he also bought the girl snacks and juice.

Also read: Sikkim CM PS Tamang meets Dalai Lama, invites Him to state

After that he took her to a nearby forest, where he allegedly raped the minor girl.

Fearing police action if the victim lodged a complaint, the accused mab from Bihar strangled the minor girl with her school tie.

The accused has been booked by the Sikkim police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO act.