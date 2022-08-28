GANGTOK: The Sikkim police reportedly nabbed a double murder accused in less than three hours of receiving a complaint.

This incident has been reported from Lachen in North Sikkim district.

The officials of the Lachen police station in North Sikkim arrested Ajai Rai, the accused in double murder, from Rangrang in North Sikkim.

Rai allegedly had killed two of his friends.

Ajai Rai had reportedly entered into an altercation with the two victims and another person while chopping wood at the Zema forest.

All the four men were reportedly drunk at that moment.

All of them were residents of Mangshila village in North Sikkim.

After the altercation heated up Rai started stabbing the two victims with a dagger.

The other person fled from the site to save his life.

Som Bahadur Limboo, the eye witness of double murder at the Zema forest lodged the police complainant against Ajai Rai.

Upon receiving the complaint, police immediately swung into action and arrested the culprit in less than three hours.

The deceased persons have been identified as Prem Limboo and Dhan Bahadur.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the forests.