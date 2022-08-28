GUWAHATI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, one of the most ‘dashing’ cricketers of all time, is all set to make his acting debut with Tamil film – ‘Cobra’.

Trailer of the movie was released on Thursday.

With the release of the trailer of the movie – Cobra – Irfan Pathan has floored fans across the country with his acting prowess in the trailer.

Irfan Pathan will share the silver screen in the movie with South Indian superstar Chiyaan Vikram and KGF actor Shrinidhi Shetty.

In the film, Irfan Pathan has portrayed the character of a French INTERPOL agent by the name Aslan Yilmaz.

The film – ‘Cobra’ – is scheduled to release in theatres on August 31.

‘Cobra’ has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

TRAILER:

CONGRATULATION POUR IN FOR IRFAN PATHAN:

Irfan Pathan’s former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa have reacted to the trailer.

“So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one (sic),” wrote Raina.

Uthappa took to Twitter to wish Irfan all the best.

