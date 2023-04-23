GANGTOK: The national human rights commission (NHRC) has asked the superintendent of police of Gangtok in Sikkim to submit an action taken report on the violence that broke out at Singtam on April 8.

The NHRC has given the SP of Gangtok in Sikkim an eight-week deadline to submit the action taken report on Singtam violence.

It may be mentioned here that at least 14 people were arrested by the Sikkim police, including president of Singtam nagar panchayat – Suresh Tamang, in connection with the violence.

Violence broke out during a rally of the joint action council (JAC) at Singtam in Sikkim on April 8.

A case was registered by the Sikkim police based on an FIR filed by the JAC under section 325/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Many, who participated in the rally sustained injuries.

Among those, who were injured in the violence, also included senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Mechung Bhutia.

On the other hand, Sepkota was also severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital.

The miscreants also vandalised the vehicles of Keshav Sapkota and Mechung Bhutia.

The JAC rally was organised opposing change in the definition of the term Sikkimese.