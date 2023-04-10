GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang is the ‘mastermind’ of the Singtam violence.

This was alleged by Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) chief Bhaichung Bhutia.

HSP chief Bhaichung Bhutia said that the Sikkim CM PS Taman has remained silent on the Singtam violence incident “as he is the mastermind”.

The HSP chief further slammed the Sikkim police calling them ‘chamcheys’ of the government.

“Sikkim police is also involved in Singtam violence. They mobilised the goons, who attacked the JAC rally,” alleged Bhaichung Bhutia.

He added: “It is very disappointing to see the Sikkim police becoming chamcheys of the government.”

This statement from Bhaichung Bhutia came after the Sikkim police arrested HSP leader Kedarnath Tewari based on an FIR filed by a victim.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday (April 08), violence broke out at Singtam in Sikkim during a rally of the joint action council (JAC).

The JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Notably, president of Singtam nagar panchayat – Suresh Tamang has reportedly been arrested by the police in connection with the violence that broke out at Singtam in Sikkim on Saturday (April 08).

Tamang and six others were arrested by the Sikkim police in connection with the violence that broke out during the joint action council (JAC) rally in Singtam on Saturday.

The others to be arrested in connection with the Singtam violence in Sikkim are: Uttam Pradhan, Bidhan Shanker, Prakash Pradhan, Jullet Subba, Phula Bhutia and Chandra Kumar Sharma.

The seven persons, including the Singtam nagar panchayat chief, were arrested after a case was registered by the Sikkim police based on an FIR filed by the JAC under section 325/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).