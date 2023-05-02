GANGTOK: As many as 40 tourists who were stranded near Nathula due to heavy rainfall were rescued by Border Roads Organization (BRO) on Monday.

They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments and were sent back to Gangtok after the road was opened by BRO.

This was stated by the Defence PRO in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The rescue operation near Nathula Pass was carried out by BRO Karmayogies.

They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments by Karamyogis of project Swastik of BRO.

They were sent back to Gangtok after road was opened by project Swastik of BRO.

This selfless devotion is a hallmark of BRO under the able guidance of DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry posted in the region.

Earlier in the first week of April, the BRO rescued a total of 350 tourists stranded in east Sikkim after they were stuck in a sudden avalanche.

Seven persons were killed and many are feared trapped after the avalanche hit a site near Sikkim’s Nathu La mountain pass.

BRO’s project Swastik immediately launched a swift rescue operation after the tourists got trapped in a sudden avalanche at Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg on the National Highway 310.

Six tourists were rescued from a deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals.

A woman remained buried for 1.5 hours under the snow before being rescued and sent to STNM Hospital.

