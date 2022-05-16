In a strict warning issued to personnel of Sikkim police, inspector general of state police – Sonam Tenzing Bhutia – has said that paid requisite permit for tourists vehicles heading towards Nathula is mandatory.

Bhutia has warned personnel of Sikkim police of strict action if they allow tourist vehicles to head to Nathula without paid requisite permit.

“A lot of unfortunate reports against police personnel involving officers down to constable is coming through unofficial channel that vehicles are being allowed to visit Nathula without the paid requisite permit issued by the tourism department and the Army,” Sikkim police IG Sonam Tenzing Bhutia said in an office order.

“The tourist season has picked up momentum and it is observed that a large number of tourists are visiting areas within the Restricted Area Permit/Protected Area Permit areas. Inflow of tourists provides gainful employment to all the stakeholders,” he added.

“This act amounts to corruption and, as such, is liable for departmental action and prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the IG of Sikkim police said.