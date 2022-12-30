GANGTOK: The administration in Sikkim has stopped issuing permits to tourists to visit Nathula.

This decision was taken by the Sikkim police late on Thursday following heavy snowfall in the Himalayan state.

Apart from Nathula, issuing of tourist permits to visit Tsomgo have also been suspended.

According to weather report, more snow is likely to fall in the next few days in the higher parts of north and east Sikkim.

Although travel to Tsomgo and Nathula has been banned by the Sikkim authorities, number of tourists will continue to rise until the first week of the New Year.

On the other hand, other tourist hotspots in Sikkim like Lachen and Lachung are still open for tourists.

Notably, Nathula in Sikkim is only accessible to Indian nationals with appropriate licenses.