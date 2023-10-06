NEW DELHI: The central government has approved a relief package of Rs 44.8 crore for the flood-ravaged Northeast state of Sikkim.

Union home minister Amit Shah approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore to provide relief to flood-hit people of Sikkim.

The aid will be released as an advance amount from the central share of the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to Sikkim.

Moreover, the Centre has also constituted an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to make an assessment of damages caused by the lake burst induced floods.

Based on the IMCT’s assessment, additional central assistance from the national disaster response fund (NDRF) will be approved for Sikkim, a statement from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated.

Meanwhile, death toll in Sikkim due to flash-floods has risen to 21.

Also read: Sikkim flash floods: Army firearms & explosives washed away into Teesta River

Sikkim flash floods: Army firearms & explosives washed away into Teesta River

In a worrisome development, the Indian defence ministry has informed that certain “military equipment including firearms and explosives” were washed away by flood waters into Teesta River in Sikkim.

“Due to severe floods in Sikkim certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away in Teesta River,” a defence spokesperson informed in a statement.

The defence ministry has also informed that the Jalpaiguri district police in West Bengal has issued an “urgent notice for public” in this regard.

Meanwhile, the “Army has established lookout teams all along the river downstream” to trace the missing military equipment, including firearms and explosives.