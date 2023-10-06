GANGTOK: In a worrisome development, the Indian defence ministry has informed that certain “military equipment including firearms and explosives” were washed away by flood waters into Teesta River in Sikkim.

“Due to severe floods in Sikkim certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away in Teesta River,” a defence spokesperson informed in a statement.

The defence ministry has also informed that the Jalpaiguri district police in West Bengal has issued an “urgent notice for public” in this regard.

Meanwhile, the “Army has established lookout teams all along the river downstream” to trace the missing military equipment, including firearms and explosives.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued an advisory in this regard urging people of the state not to come in contact with the ammunition.

“These ammunition should not be handled or picked up since they may explode and cause grievous injuries,” the advisory from Sikkim government stated.

It added: “On sight of such devices, it may be brought to the notice of the district collectors or the state emergency operations centre.”

Death toll in the lake burst-induced flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 19.

This was informed by the Sikkim state disaster management authority (SDMA).

Moreover, 103 people are still reported to be missing.

Of the missing 103 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.

One Army personnel was rescued on Wednesday (October 04) evening.

Search for missing soldiers is now being focussed in the areas downstream of Teesta River in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has started three helpline numbers for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers.

The three Army helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

On the other hand, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted an image-based study of the outburst of the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim.

Outburst of the Lhonak Lake on Wednesday (October 04) triggered a flash-floods in Sikkim, killing over a dozen people thus far.

In a statement, ISRO said, “It is observed that Lake is burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream.”

“ISRO will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data,” the ISRO statement added.

Heavy damages to life and property have been reported from across North Sikkim due to the flash floods.