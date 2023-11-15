AGARTALA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on November 17, will hear more than 40 pending cases of human rights violations from the Northeast states.

The NHRC will hold a camp sitting at the Administrative Staff College in Guwahati city of Assam on November 17 to hear cases of human rights violations from across the Northeast.

“The commission is also sensitizing local self-governments on various aspects of human rights and holding a national conference on ‘Advancing Human Rights through Local Self Governments’ on 16th November,” a release stated.

It added: “The commission will also meet members of civil society and NGOs as well as the press during its two-day visit.”

It said that the chairpersons of the state human rights commissions of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim besides the senior officers of the central and state governments will also participate in the national conference.

The commission comprising of NHRC chairperson – justice Arun Mishra; members – Dr Dnyaneshwar M Mulay and Rajiv Jain; and secretary general – Bharat Lal accompanied by registrar (law) Surajit Dey; joint secretary – DK Nim and other senior officers will attend the conference and camp sitting.

The commission will also hold a meeting with the chief secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the eight Northeast states to review the action taken on its advisories and recommendations and to protect and promote the human rights of all human beings in respective states.