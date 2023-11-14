Guwahati: On Children’s Day, a gang of child “pickpockets” was busted in the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati, Assam.

A minor girl, aged around 8-9 years old, was apprehended by the locals, while other members of the gang managed to escape.

People nearby stated that the gang targets pedestrians and picks their pockets when they are not looking.

The apprehended girl was handed over to the police.

A search of her belongings revealed Rs 36,050 in cash.

The girl told the police that she is a resident of Maligaon, but it has been suspected that the girl may be is from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

The girl has been kept at the Bhangagarh Police Station and will be handed over to the Child Welfare Department in due time.

A police source said that an investigation is being carried out regarding the incident.

He also stated that in the past few months, many families from outside the state were seen in Guwahati.

Most of these people come as nomads seeking jobs and business opportunities.

If the girl is found to be a resident of Bihar or even UP, it might be clear that the people moving around the city have come with ill intentions.