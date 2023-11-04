Guwahati: CASA BACARDÍ on Tour, presented by BACARDÍ Experiences, is all set to bring a musical spectacle to the city of Guwahati, on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated CASA BACARDÍ On Tour featuring the legendary singer, songwriter and composer, Anuv Jain, will take place at Greenwood Resorts, promising to be an evening of soulful melodies.

Known for its rich heritage and passionate music enthusiasts, Guwahati is the perfect backdrop for this event. Anuv Jain is best described as “a singer-songwriter for every human experience”.

His music, a blend of honest lyrics and evocative melodies, has led him to garner over 10 million monthly listeners with hits like ‘Gul,’ ‘AlagAasmaan,’ ‘Mishri,’ and his 10th release, ‘Antariksh’.

Sharing her excitement about the event, Sameeksha Uniyal – Senior Manager, Brand BACARDÍ said, “We’ve been very eager to bring Anuv Jain to Guwahati as the city has a crowd that adores music. We could sense the excitement amongst locals ever since the event was announced. The response has been absolutely phenomenal, and we can’t wait to bring more such experiences to the city with CASA BACARDÍ On Tour.”

The 28-year-old from Punjab, India went from being an online sensation to becoming one of the most popular artists in the world.

He first came into the limelight with ‘Baarishein’, which has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, further bolstering his standing in the indie music realm.

Such achievements have allowed him to enjoy a cult following who have popularized his songs on every acoustic playlist.