Guwahati: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a three-day visit to Assam.

He visited the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati and offered prayers.

Wearing a yellow traditional Buddhist robe, the King did a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the temple, lit earthen lamps, and prayed at the sanctum sanctorum, or “garbhagriha”.

The royal visitor was also given a replica of the Kamakhya Temple.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the 43-year-old monarch of the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom as he landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati earlier on Friday.

Sarma greeted the King with a traditional Assamese “Gamosa” (scarf).

High-ranking officials of the Bhutanese government are accompanying the King.

Taking to ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote: “On behalf of the people of Assam, I am elated to welcome His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we look forward to the strengthening of the special relationship between our two countries.”