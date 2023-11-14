DIMAPUR: Nagaland police has seized a huge quantity of contraband heroin from Kohima.

The heroin seized by the Nagaland police in Kohima is estimated to value over Rs 7 crore in international market.

A total of 1 kg 73 grams of heroin was seized by the Nagaland police at Sechü (Zubza) in Kohima on Monday (November 13).

The seized heroin was packed in as many as 90 soap cases.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Nagaland police in connection with the seizure.

This was informed by the police in Kohima, Nagaland on Tuesday (November 14).

A team of North police station personnel, led by SDPO (North), intercepted one Maruti Swift (NL 01C A 4396) coming from Manipur on the NH 29 at Sechü(Zubza), the Nagagaland police in Kohima said.

It added: “During the search of the vehicle, the team detected and recovered 90 soap cases of suspected heroin weighing around 1073 grams.”

Two occupants of the vehicle have been arrested in this connection, it added.