Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the BJP government in the state is planning to have 3,00,000 cooperative organisations/societies and asked these organisations/societies to take the lead in generating employment opportunities in the state, especially for women.

While attending an event in Agartala, Saha said “We are also planning to form more multipurpose cooperative societies in the days to come Since government jobs are limited, the LAMPS (large area multipurpose societies) and PACS (primary agricultural credit societies) should take the lead role to generate employment opportunities for lakhs of people, especially women.”

The chief minister further said that banks are now liberal in providing loans to different SHGs, LAMPS and PACS to boost the rural economy.

Saha appealed to the cooperatives to maintain transparency in their operations, and regularly furnish financial statements to officials concerned.

Currently, around eight lakh people are engaged in 56 LAMPS and 2,112 PACS in the state.

The chief minister concluded by saying that the people of Tripura must adopt innovative ideas so that this movement can flourish in the future.