Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) alleged that Nagaland’s school education department is the worst-managed and “most corrupt” department in the state.

The RPP said that the proposed overhauling of the department is in the right direction.

The party said that the recent admission of Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, the adviser to the school education department and SCERT, that the department is in a “total mess” is laudable.

“Unlike many of our leaders who have made a habit of shoving ills under the rug, our adviser has set a noteworthy precedent which hopefully will inspire other politicians to follow suit,” the RPP said in a release.

Also Read: Assam: CRPF constable stabbed to death near Bordumsa check-gate

It added that while various ministers and advisers have come and gone unmindful of the health of the school education department, the present adviser’s health report of the department is a severe “indictment” of his predecessors.

The RPP reiterated that the department should set up a Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), as was first proposed by the party in 2022 since the adviser has also asserted that teacher recruitment cannot be done through the Nagaland Public Service Commission or the Nagaland Staff Selection Board.

It also stressed that all interviews of potential teachers should be carried out by empanelled university professors.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP president says Manipur issue will have no impact on Lok Sabha election

“Under no circumstances should teachers’ recruitment be conducted like any other departmental recruitment,” it demanded.

The RPP also appealed to Yhome to remove the post of principal director of the department, arguing that it serves no exceptional purpose other than to render the office of the directorate redundant.

The post of the principal director has only made domain experts like the director of the department a rubber stamp, it added.