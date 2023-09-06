DIMAPUR: The Nagaland Board of School Education and Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) will jointly conduct a one-day training programme, under the Adolescence Education Programme (AEP), for teachers of the state aiming to equip every adolescent between 10 to 19 years with scientific information, knowledge and life-skills to protect themselves from HIV infection and manage their concerns pertaining to reproductive and sexual health.

The AEP, a joint initiative by the Union education ministry, school education and literacy department and National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), covers all the secondary and higher secondary schools of the country.

While for Kohima and Tseminyu teachers the training will be held at Red Cross Society conference hall in Kohima on September 12, it will be conducted through online mode for teachers under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren, Noklak and Shamator districts of Nagaland on September 15.

In Nagaland, the NSACS has been conducting training programmes for teachers under AEP since 2010 with the objective to provide accurate age-appropriate life skills-based adolescence education in a sustained manner in schools and provide structured education to enhance knowledge and skills of adolescents to deal with challenges of life.

Some of the areas to be discussed under this training are HIV/AIDS and STI, HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control), Act 2017, growing up and adolescence reproductive sexual health, mental health and substance abuse.

The organisers have directed all the heads of registered institutions under Kohima and Tseminyu districts in Nagaland to depute one teacher to attend the meeting positively.

They also informed all the heads of registered institutions under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren, Noklak and Shamator districts of Nagaland to depute one teacher to attend the online meeting.

The registration link for the training programme will be shared later in the district WhatsApp groups and email IDs of the schools.

The attendance of teachers from all the registered schools is compulsory and will be monitored.