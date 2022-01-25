The Nagaland government has made its stand clear over the demand for grant of district status to Aboi in Mon district of the state.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the state government has decided not to further divide any of the existing tribal districts.

“There are demands for creation of more districts by bifurcating the present tribal districts of Mon, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Wokha and Phek districts. But further division of the tribal districts will not serve the interest of Nagas,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

The Nagaland chief minister further appealed the tribal organisations to “understand this policy” and drop their demands.

“I appeal to the tribal organisations to understand the state government’s policy for overall welfare of Nagas,” Rio further said.

Meanwhile, bandh called by the Aboi district demand committee (ADDC) has hit normal life in several parts of Mon district in Nagaland on Tuesday.

The bandh has been called by ADDC demanding a separate district for the Aboi community by bifurcating Mon district.

The bandh was total within the jurisdiction of the Konyak Union (KU) units at Aboi, Chen and Longchang.

On Monday, the first phase of the band was carried out by the ADDC activists by restricting government vehicular movement and shutting down shops.

“After much hue and cry, it is the government who failed to declare Aboi with the rest as a district on December 18, 2021 despite fulfilling criteria as required by the state government,” the ADDC said.

On January 15, the ADDC had submitted a memorandum to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio demanding districts status for Aboi area.

The ADDC had also gave a January 23-deadline to the Nagaland government for grant of district status to Aboi.

It may be mentioned here that Shamator sub-division of Tuensang district in Nagaland was declared as a full-fledged district on January 19, a month after three new districts of – Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima – were created.