CPI-M stalwart and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah over their statehood day speeches on January 21.

Manik Sarkar said that PM Modi and Amit Shah in their speeches only praised the rule of the erstwhile kings of the state.

Sarkar said that both the PM and the home minister failed to highlight the role of democratic movements in Tripura.

“PM Modi insulted the people of Tripura by not mentioning the democratic movements in the state,” Manik Sarkar said while speaking to newsmen in Agartala.

The former Tripura CM further raked up issue of political violence in the state.

He alleged that the ruling BJP is “trying to suppress the voice of opposition”.

He said: “Since the BJP came to power in 2018, many CPI-M workers were “murdered, injured and their houses set ablaze”.