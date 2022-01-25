The Assam Government in a modified standard operating procedure (SOP) on Monday evening stated that all offline classes in schools up to class VIII will be suspended indefinitely.

The decision was taken due to the COVID-19 situation still being a concern in the state.

Schools with classes up to Class V were ordered to close across the state till January 30 excluding the Guwahati city. The schools in Guwahati were asked to remain closed for students up to Class VIII.

The SOP read, “Physical instruction in all schools up to class Vlll in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders. The situation shall be reviewed regularly and necessary instructions shall be issued by the education department.”

The order stated that the institutions should opt for quality virtual education options.

However, physical classes for students beyond Class VIII remained unchanged.

The classes for Classes 9 to 11 will be run on rotation mode (three days a week) while Class 12, engineering colleges, medical colleges, and technical institutes will run as usual.

The SOP added, “Physical classes shall be allowed on alternate days for class lX and above in all districts. The physical classes in respect of Degree/Post-Graduate final year students of Engineering, Medical Colleges may be allowed with fully vaccinated students.”