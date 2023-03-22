KOHIMA: St. Xavier College, Jalukie, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan of Nagaand sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports organized a district level yuva utsav at Xavierite Auditorium on Wednesday.

The event was held under the theme ‘Remove Any Trace of Colonial Mindset’.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan in his address said he was delighted to know that the college has produced university oppers, NSS National Awardees from the President of India, NCC national campers, and medal winners from Nagaland Olympic, 2022.

He also added he was delighted to know that many of the students have found places in the state teams of cricket, archery, football, athletics, etc and this shows that the college is not only confining itself to the pursuit of academic excellence but in other co-curricular activities as well.

He said the number of girl students in the college has been comparatively higher than that of the boy students in the last few years which itself is another remarkable feature about the college, this is women empowerment and this is nation building.

Also read: Nagaland Governor summons Assembly session on Mar 20

To uplift the well-being of the citizens of our country, the Nagaland Governor said we must first empower women.

As model citizens of the country, he said that we should not just conform to the law of existence that is birth-grow-marry-bear children-die.

“With education comes responsibility; responsibility towards our own-self, towards our families, towards our state, and our country,” he added.

He encouraged the students to be an inspiration and role model for everyone around them and contribute towards nation-building.

He expressed happiness to launch the initiative for women empowerment with ‘the introduction of E-Rickshaw’ as a new resource for the girl students, to be managed by the girl students and supervised by the women’s cell.

With this new introduction, he hoped that it will instill in youth-especially girls-a greater sense of dignity of labour and responsibility.

Bishop of Nagaland, Dr James Thoppil who was the guest of honour also spoke during the programme.

Earlier, greetings were delivered by Principal, Dr Francis Cheerangal, while the relevance of yuva utsav was shared by nodal officer NYKS, Ruokuovikho Chale, and a vote of thanks was proposed by Xavierite Youth Care Coordinator, Mahieyile.

Youny writers’ and artists’ contest, declamation, photography and cultural dance were the different competition events that were held during the day-long event.