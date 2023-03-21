Dimapur: Nagaland governor La Ganesan said the smooth march of the state towards progress and development is being affected by the unresolved Naga political issue.

He, therefore, stressed the need for an early solution to the issue through a peace process that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

Delivering his first speech on the second day of the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima on Tuesday, Ganesan said the government is committed to ensuring the maintenance of law and order for a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“Proactive management of law and order with a better police-public partnership is a way forward in society,” he observed.

He said the state police will improve the forensic capabilities for scientific investigation for a better presentation of evidence.

Ganesan said the privilege of hosting a Business 20 Meet (G20) in Kohima on April 5 will provide an immense opportunity to showcase the state’s development status, infrastructure, rich cultural heritage, and diversity to the rest of the world. He called for everyone’s assistance and participation in various G20 events in the state.

He said the Government of India has taken initiative to resolve the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation and added that the ministry of home affairs is holding consultations with them through a team constituted by it.

He said the state government is committed to assisting the entire process to bridge the development deficit and bring eastern Nagaland areas on par with the rest of the state at the earliest possible.

The governor said under the direction of the Supreme Court, the state government has initiated the process for the conduct of the long overdue urban local body elections to ensure democracy in our cities and towns.

“These elections and constitution of the urban local bodies as per the provisions of the Constitution and in compliance with the directive of the Supreme Court are critical for equitable development, growth and progress of our cities and towns,” he noted.

He urged everyone concerned to come forward and assist in the successful conduct of the elections in the interest of the people and the state.