Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan has summoned the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 20.

The new NDPP-BJP alliance Nagaland government was sworn in on March 7.

Protem speaker Mhathung Yanthan and chairman of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has convened a meeting of the BAC in the committee room of the assembly secretariat at noon on March 16 to finalize the provisional programme for the first session of the assembly.

Meanwhile, in an office memorandum on Wednesday, the state Home Department informed that new car passes for entry into the Nagaland civil secretariat will be issued from March 20 onwards during office hours.

The department directed all concerned to collect the new prescribed format from its SAB ‘A’ branch and submit it by March 30 after which the old car passes will be invalid.

The car passes will be issued only for vehicles bearing government registration number and any other legally authorized vehicle by the competent authority.