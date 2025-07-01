Guwahati: A team of forest officials from Arunachal Pradesh’s Seppa Forest Division has discovered a new species of flowering plant, Begonia nyishiorum, in the high-altitude forests of East Kameng district.

The finding, recently published in the international journal Novon: A Journal for Botanical Nomenclature on June 23, adds to the growing list of rare and endemic flora in the Eastern Himalayan region.

Named in honour of the Nyishi tribe—the largest ethnic group in Arunachal Pradesh—the plant is distinguished by its unique crimson-fringed petioles, a feature not observed in any other Asian Begonia species, according to the state forest department.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the discovery as a “proud moment” for the state, highlighting its significance in reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s rich ecological heritage and global standing in biodiversity.

In a social media post, he congratulated the Seppa Forest Division and praised Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhinav Kumar and his team for their efforts. He also acknowledged the traditional role of the Nyishi community as forest custodians in aiding the discovery.

“With its unique characteristics, Begonia nyishiorum is not just a botanical marvel but also a symbol of the untapped natural wealth of the Eastern Himalayas,” Khandu said.