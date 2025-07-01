Imphal: The central security forces, in coordination with the Manipur police commandos, on Monday, apprehended one active cadre of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) in connection with his involvement in illegally handling and settling cases through a kangaroo court.

The UNLF-P is currently under the peace talks with the governments at the center and state.

According to police, they arrested Khangembam Bishal Singh (19), also called Pakpa and Lainingthou, a resident of Phougakchao Ikhai Bazar, Torbung under Phougakchao Ikhai police station, Bishnupur district, from a hideout located in the Khurai Kongpal Thoubandong area under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district.

Police made the arrest following reports that some underground cadres are trying to poke their noses into the government’s administrative affairs.

The police asserted that the arrested cadre reportedly handled and settled cases through a kangaroo court in matters related to land disputes, crimes against women, recovery of loan money, etc., in the Imphal valley areas during the past few months.

From his possession, authorities seized one white Mahindra Bolero (without a registration number), three mobile handsets, Rs 1,030 in cash, and various incriminating documents.

The police added that they have transferred the arrested individual, along with the impounded vehicle and the seized currency, to the concerned police authorities for further legal proceedings.