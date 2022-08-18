Applications are invited for various positions in All India Radio Kohima

All India Radio (AIR) Kohima is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese in Regional News Unit.

Name of post : Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate from a recognized University. Proficiency in the language for which to be empanelled

ii) Having a voice of good quality suited for broadcasting

Desirable Qualification :

i) Knowledge of basic computer applications

ii) Experience of journalistic work in Radio / TV

Age : Between 21 and 50 years as on closing date of the given advertisements

Selection Procedure : Written Examination and Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Head of Office, All India Radio, Kohima-797001 on or before 2nd September 2022 by speed post / by hand.

The envelope containing the application in prescribed format should be superscribed with “Application for Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese in RNU, AIR Kohima.”

Application Fees : Candidates are required to deposit application processing fee (non-refundable) along with applications through Bank Draft (SBI ONLY) payable in favour of DDO, AIR Kohima

General Category : Rs. 354/-

SC / ST / OBC : Rs. 266/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

