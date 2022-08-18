All India Radio Kohima Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various positions in All India Radio Kohima

All India Radio (AIR) Kohima is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese in Regional News Unit.

Name of post : Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate from a recognized University. Proficiency in the language for which to be empanelled

ii) Having a voice of good quality suited for broadcasting

Desirable Qualification :

i)  Knowledge of basic computer applications 

ii) Experience of journalistic work in Radio / TV

Age : Between 21 and 50 years as on closing date of the given advertisements

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for R&D Engineer vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Selection Procedure : Written Examination and Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Head of Office, All India Radio, Kohima-797001 on or before 2nd September 2022 by speed post / by hand. 

The envelope containing the application in prescribed format should be superscribed with “Application for Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese in RNU, AIR Kohima.”

Also read : Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Nagaland University

Application Fees : Candidates are required to deposit application processing fee (non-refundable) along with applications through Bank Draft (SBI ONLY) payable in favour of DDO, AIR Kohima

  • General Category : Rs. 354/-
  • SC / ST / OBC : Rs. 266/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Swahid Peoli Phukan College Namti Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in