Applications are invited for various positions in All India Radio Kohima
All India Radio (AIR) Kohima is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese in Regional News Unit.
Name of post : Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT), Nagamese
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
i) Graduate from a recognized University. Proficiency in the language for which to be empanelled
ii) Having a voice of good quality suited for broadcasting
Desirable Qualification :
i) Knowledge of basic computer applications
ii) Experience of journalistic work in Radio / TV
Age : Between 21 and 50 years as on closing date of the given advertisements
Selection Procedure : Written Examination and Interview
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Head of Office, All India Radio, Kohima-797001 on or before 2nd September 2022 by speed post / by hand.
The envelope containing the application in prescribed format should be superscribed with “Application for Newsreader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese in RNU, AIR Kohima.”
Application Fees : Candidates are required to deposit application processing fee (non-refundable) along with applications through Bank Draft (SBI ONLY) payable in favour of DDO, AIR Kohima
- General Category : Rs. 354/-
- SC / ST / OBC : Rs. 266/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
