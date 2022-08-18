Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of R&D Engineer for an industry sponsored project titled “An artificial intelligence approach to solve waste management challenges.”
Name of post : R&D Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : An artificial intelligence approach to solve waste management challenges
Eligibility Criteria :
i) B.Tech. in CS / EC / EEE/ EE or any other relevant branch of study as per the project.
ii) M.Tech./ME in CS/ EE/EC/EEE or the relevant branch of study as per project requirement.
iii) Ph.D. in related areas of research (Image Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Learning/AI)
Desirable Qualification & Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with work experience relevant/related to the project. The candidate should have in-depth knowledge of machine learning, deep learning and digital image processing.
Salary : Rs. 4.8 LPA to 7.8 LPA
Age Limit : There is no age bar
How to apply : Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply in the prescribed application form (given in the link), appending the self-attested scanned copies of the certificates. All the documents should be merged in a single PDF file and send to bunil@nitm.ac.in with copy to rnmahapatra@nitm.ac.in on or before September 4, 2022, 5:00 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
