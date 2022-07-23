Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Mass Communication

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Mass Communication

No. of posts : 2 [ Specialization : Open, with one preferably in Electronic Media]

Eligibility Criteria : Qualification, eligibility criteria shall be as per UGC / university norms in force

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month as per the University norms

Also read : Assam Career : ESIC Model Hospital Beltola Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 27, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Department of Mass Communication, Nagaland University, Lumami

How to apply : Candidates can appear before the interview board in person on the aforesaid date with their CV and all original testimonials in support of their educational qualifications and experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for 16 vacancies in IIT Guwahati