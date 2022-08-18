Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Swahid Peoli Phukan College Namti

Swahid Peoli Phukan College Namti is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification: Class VIII passed (as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG(B)199/ 2008/5 dated 30-01-2009)

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification: Class VIII passed (as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG(B)199/ 2008/5 dated 30-01-2009)

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 3

Educational qualification: Class VIII passed (as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG(B)199/ 2008/5 dated 30-01-2009)

Age Limit : The minimum age must be 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen, and 10 years for PWD as per Govt. guideline No. ABP/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form ( Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete Biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with Non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- drawn in favour of Principal, Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti, Sivasagar-785684

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

