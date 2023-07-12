Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off the Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd’s helicopter service for the state at Dimapur airport on Wednesday after the aviation company inked a four-year contract to provide chopper service in the state.

The aviation company, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, signed an MoU with the Nagaland government to provide chopper service with effect from June 26, 2023, to June 26, 2027. The company has been operating in Nagaland since 2010 on a two-year term contract basis initially with one helicopter. However, two choppers are being operated since 2010 with the increase in demand.

In his brief address at the flagging-off ceremony, Rio underscored the need for two choppers. He said one of the choppers should regularly cater to the needs of the people, especially the sick and the elderly.

Noting that travelling by chopper is much cheaper, he urged the aviation company to provide good services and for regular distribution of schedules.

Also Read: Assam: Worsening flood situation hits Lakhimpur, over 60,000 people affected

“We also need chopper service during VVIP visits and for VIP or official visits to far-flung areas,” Rio said.

He stressed that chopper services should be available, especially during the Hornbill Festival, so that tourists get the opportunity to visit the famed and beautiful Dzukou Valley.

With the signing of a four-year contract, Rio was optimistic that Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd would provide better services to the people of the state.

Shikaho P Yepthomi, GM, Nagaland State Transport, said the chopper service was introduced in the state way back in 1988 but was discontinued due to the unfortunate crash in February 1989.

Also Read: Manipur: MLAs urge Centre to replace Assam Rifles for peace restoration

Yepthomi said the helicopter services were reintroduced in Nagaland in 2007 under the personal initiative of Rio. Due to heavy demand, now the flying hours have been increased from 480 hours to 600 hours per annum, he added.

CMD of the aviation company Capt KNG Nair said the company will be operating 2 Bell 412 helicopters while another chopper A 109 will be on standby.

The chopper has a sitting capacity of 13 passengers plus two pilots while the baggage compartment can carry around 400 pounds of cargo, Nair said.