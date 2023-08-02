Dimapur: The crucial road link between the districts of Tuensang and Mon in Nagaland has been restored by the Border Roads Organisation on Wednesday.

The road connecting the two districts was severely damaged damage by a massive landslide triggered by incessant rain near Thimlak village in Tuensamg district on July 16.

The landslide also led to the collapse of the Bailey Bridge at the location, causing it to fall into the Aoyoung River and cutting off road connectivity.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the 100 Road Construction Company of the 15 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sewak swung into action. On July 18, a temporary bamboo bridge was constructed to facilitate pedestrian traffic through the area.

The 110-foot Bailey bridge was fully restored on August 1 and reopened for traffic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Longleng deputy commissioner Dharam Raj on Wednesday issued a notice regarding road maintenance of the Changtongya-Longleng road between Changtongya and Dikhu Bridge.

There will be restricted movement for all types of vehicles, including light motor vehicles, from 6 pm to 6 am every day until further notice, the DC said.

Travellers have been advised to avoid using this route during the mentioned hours and instead take an alternative route via Longleng-Chingtok (IR camp)-Netnyu-Merangkong.