Guwahati: A group of fishermen from Sukiur B Village in Shamator district in Nagaland caught a huge fish from the Zungki River on Monday.

The fish, which is believed to be mahseer, weighed over 50 kilograms and measured around two meters in length.

The fishermen were using a traditional fishing method called “talai” when they caught the fish. Talai is a method of fishing that involves using a large basket to trap fish.

The fishermen were surprised by the size of the fish, as they had never found such a huge fish before.

A fish caught from the #Zungki river @ #Sukiur B Village under #Shamator District Nagaland. Amazing ? pic.twitter.com/KZwLfYrnsN — Ninoto Z Katty (@ninoto_zuheto) July 31, 2023

Earlier in April, a ‘gigantic’ fish was caught by a fisherman at Pancharatna Ghat along the Brahmaputra River in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The fish caught by a fisherman weighed around 120 kilograms.