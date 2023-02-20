DIMAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP’s mega public rally at Dimapur in Nagaland on February 24.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Dimapur to boost BJP’s poll campaign for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Meanwhile, counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The BJP, with the hope of bettering its 2018 tally in Nagaland this time, has decided to deploy its top guns – PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda – for election campaigning in the state.

The party heavyweights will address campaign events in favour of the ruling BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) in Nagaland.

On February 24, PM Modi will conduct a mega rally in Nagaland’s Dimapur where he will be joined by chief minister and NDPP president Neiphiu Rio.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and union minister John Barla had claimed that the people of Nagaland have ‘accepted’ the BJP.