Dimapur: BJP national spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli admitted that there is a lot to be done in the road sector in Nagaland.

“I think when we talk about roads there are three stages to it. The first is creating a road or giving access for movement which is also a big challenge for Nagaland. The second is building a good road in terms of blacktopping and other things. The third is to be able to maintain it given the weather, the rain, and the landslide. There are multiple issues,” Kohli explained while replying to a question on road conditions in Nagaland at a press conference at the BJP office here on Saturday.

He added that the overall provision is for creating more connectivity, specifically for Nagaland. “Wherever and whenever the BJP comes to power infrastructure is the utmost,” the BJP leader said.

Kohli said the BJP’s vision document speaks about Rs 10,000 crore for national highways and more funds for state highways.

“Overall, we would like to see that the roads, where they are half-built, should be brought to the next level and improved with blacktopping. New highways should be created where new roads are needed because connectivity is the key,” he said.

Kohli expressed happiness at the positive feedback he received from party workers that the people of Nagaland have made up their minds to bless the BJP-NDPP alliance with a landslide win and historic mandate.

He informed that after two-three days, a galaxy of BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and various ministers of the Union government, will be addressing different election rallies across Nagaland. The grand finale will be PM Narendra Modi’s rally, he added.

Kohli further said there will be joint campaigning by the NDPP and BJP in different seats.

He added that the BJP is also working in seats where the NDPP candidates are contesting because the alliance is one and the agenda is one which is to form a government to serve the people of Nagaland with peace and development.