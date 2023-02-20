KOHIMA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland, the state is rocked by pre-poll violence.

At least five people were injured and several vehicles damaged in pre-poll violence in Nagaland.

Supporters of the NPP and LJP reportedly clashed at Thonoknyu assembly constituency in Noklak district of Nagaland on Sunday afternoon.

In one of the incidents, four people sustained injuries as supporters of the two parties pelted stones at each other.

However, the situation was soon brought under control by the security personnel.

Heavy deployment of personnel of Nagaland police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Border Security Force (BSF) was noticed following the incident.

In another incident, one person was injured and five vehicles were damaged after stones were thrown at the convoy of Nagaland NPP president Andrew Ahoto Sema.

The attack on Sema took place when he was returning after campaigning near Thoktsur in Kiphire district of Nagaland.

Earlier, unidentified miscreants fired blank shots near the residence of NDPP candidate from Dimapur II assembly seat in Indisen village on Saturday night.