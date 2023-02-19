DIMAPUR: Newly appointed Nagaland governor La Ganeshan arrived at Raj Bhawan in Kohima on Sunday.

He was received by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, his cabinet colleagues, DGP Rupin Sarma and other senior officials of the state.

Ganeshan will be sworn in as the new governor at 10 am on Monday, a Raj Bhavan release said.

On his arrival, Ganeshan was accorded a customary guard of honour by the Nagaland police mahilla contingent.

“On behalf of the Govt. of Nagaland and its citizens, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Governor of Nagaland, Shri @LaGanesan Ji,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

He added: “I am confident that our State will do exceedingly well under your able leadership. Looking forward to your guidance.”

He also served as the governor of Manipur since 27 August 27, 2021 and also served additionally as governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022.